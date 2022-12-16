See All Family Doctors in Shrewsbury, MA
Karissa Burd, NP

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Karissa Burd, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. 

Karissa Burd works at Saint Vincent Medical Group - Shrewsbury in Shrewsbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Location

  1. 1
    Saint Vincent Medical Group: Shrewsbury
    181 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 845-8520
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Patient Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Dec 16, 2022
    Karissa is the most caring, patient, and thorough primary care doctor I've had. I'm used to providers who just want you in and out and dismiss your concerns. Karissa actually cares and intently listens. I feel very comfortable and safe under her care. I would recommend her 100%. I am thankful I found her.
    Julia C — Dec 16, 2022
    About Karissa Burd, NP

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1366892341
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karissa Burd, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karissa Burd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karissa Burd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Karissa Burd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karissa Burd works at Saint Vincent Medical Group - Shrewsbury in Shrewsbury, MA. View the full address on Karissa Burd’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Karissa Burd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karissa Burd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karissa Burd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karissa Burd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

