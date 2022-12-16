Karissa Burd, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karissa Burd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karissa Burd, NP
Karissa Burd, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA.
Saint Vincent Medical Group: Shrewsbury181 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (508) 845-8520
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Karissa is the most caring, patient, and thorough primary care doctor I've had. I'm used to providers who just want you in and out and dismiss your concerns. Karissa actually cares and intently listens. I feel very comfortable and safe under her care. I would recommend her 100%. I am thankful I found her.
About Karissa Burd, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1366892341
Karissa Burd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karissa Burd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karissa Burd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Karissa Burd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karissa Burd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karissa Burd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karissa Burd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.