Karissa Braden, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karissa Braden, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Karissa Braden works at
Locations
1
One Medical109 N Aberdeen St, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (888) 663-6331
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Several MD’s have failed to diagnose my severe digestive problems correctly. Karissa is not a specialist or even an MD. She is an NP and as such she is A plus. She is extremely kind, courteous, smart, diligent, quick and efficient and, as a health care provider, is therefore infinitely preferable to any other health care provider who has ever treated me.
About Karissa Braden, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013456334
Frequently Asked Questions
Karissa Braden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karissa Braden accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karissa Braden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karissa Braden works at
2 patients have reviewed Karissa Braden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karissa Braden.
