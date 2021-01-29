Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karissa Adams, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karissa Adams, PHD is a Psychologist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
Randy Smies Ph.d. LLC1744 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Ste A3, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 364-5564
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adams is kind, caring, and professional. I felt like we were a team and she would take every opportunity to help me focus on the things I was doing right, instead of my mistakes. She also gave me real world advice for handling different situations, which was really helpful. I had a few epiphanies in my time with Dr. Adams that really helped me to understand why I sometimes reacted the way I did. With that knowledge, I was able to recognize the situations where I would react a certain way and to put them in their present context, instead of feeling thrown into a traumatic memory. It helped a lot. I am still learning to use the mindfulness techniques, but think they will be useful.
About Dr. Karissa Adams, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1992992044
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
