Overview

Karisa Son, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Mgh Institute Of Health Profession, Master's Of Science In Nursing.



Karisa Son works at The Skin Docs in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.