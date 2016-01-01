Karina Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karina Chen, PA-C
Overview
Karina Chen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boston, MA.
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 525-9733Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Karina Chen, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376103150
Frequently Asked Questions
