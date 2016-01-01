See All Physicians Assistants in Rocky Point, NC
Karina McLamb, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Karina McLamb, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rocky Point, NC. 

Karina McLamb works at Novant Health Family Medicine Rocky Point in Rocky Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Family Medicine Rocky Point
    7910 US Hwy 117 S Unit 120, Rocky Point, NC 28457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3039
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Karina McLamb, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1831524602
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karina McLamb, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karina McLamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karina McLamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karina McLamb works at Novant Health Family Medicine Rocky Point in Rocky Point, NC. View the full address on Karina McLamb’s profile.

    Karina McLamb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karina McLamb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karina McLamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karina McLamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.