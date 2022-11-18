See All Psychologists in Burbank, CA
Karin Romp, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Karin Romp, MFT

Psychology
3 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karin Romp, MFT is a Psychologist in Burbank, CA. 

Karin Romp works at Valley Psychological Health in Burbank, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Psychological Health
    4444 W Riverside Dr Ste 307, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 843-5206
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karin Romp?

    Nov 18, 2022
    I understand why this therapist is so busy. She is so helpful. More so than anything I’ve ever experienced before. She focuses on solutions in a very caring, sensitive, empathic way. I highly, highly recommend her.
    — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karin Romp, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Karin Romp, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karin Romp to family and friends

    Karin Romp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karin Romp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karin Romp, MFT.

    About Karin Romp, MFT

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114076361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karin Romp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Karin Romp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karin Romp works at Valley Psychological Health in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Karin Romp’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Karin Romp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karin Romp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karin Romp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karin Romp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karin Romp, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.