See All Physicians Assistants in Missoula, MT
Karin Johns, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Karin Johns, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karin Johns, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Missoula, MT. 

Karin Johns works at St Patrick Hospital in Missoula, MT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Patrick Hospital
    500 W Broadway St Fl 3, Missoula, MT 59802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 543-7271
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karin Johns?

    Mar 01, 2022
    Karen Johns has helped me get my medication under control when most dr could not.
    Vicki — Mar 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karin Johns, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Karin Johns, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karin Johns to family and friends

    Karin Johns' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karin Johns

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karin Johns, PA-C.

    About Karin Johns, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841228020
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karin Johns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Karin Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karin Johns works at St Patrick Hospital in Missoula, MT. View the full address on Karin Johns’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Karin Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karin Johns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karin Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karin Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karin Johns, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.