Dr. Karin Galliano, PHD

Psychology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karin Galliano, PHD is a Psychologist in Punta Gorda, FL. 

Dr. Galliano works at Peace River Psychology Center in Punta Gorda, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel Bass Goldman
    425 Cross St Ste 111, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 505-6162

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Sep 07, 2021
Dr. Galliano goes above and beyond!!! She has helped our son develop skills & confidence that he will carry forward into adulthood. Dr. Galliano's patience & commitment to helping him has meant a lot to our family. Thank you Dr. Galliano for being such an important part in our child's development and teaching him how to deal with anxiety.
Kristy — Sep 07, 2021
Kristy — Sep 07, 2021
Photo: Dr. Karin Galliano, PHD
About Dr. Karin Galliano, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063405785
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karin Galliano, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galliano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Galliano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Galliano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Galliano works at Peace River Psychology Center in Punta Gorda, FL. View the full address on Dr. Galliano’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Galliano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galliano.

