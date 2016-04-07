Karin Ebersohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karin Ebersohn, LPC
Karin Ebersohn, LPC is a Counselor in Alexandria, LA.
Locations
- 1 3921 Independence Dr Ste 101, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 561-0155
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
She is very attentive and caring.
About Karin Ebersohn, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1700933652
