Dr. Curtiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karin Curtiss, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karin Curtiss, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Corinth, TX.
Locations
Aunt Lizard Inc.1406 N Corinth St Ste 410, Corinth, TX 76208 Directions (972) 315-1798
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curtiss is a great therapist. She has helped me move from despair to a whole new life. Now I'm relaxed and happy.
About Dr. Karin Curtiss, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346483021
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.