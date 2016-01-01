Karin Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karin Anderson, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karin Anderson, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5212 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 878-0600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karin Anderson?
About Karin Anderson, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871862359
Frequently Asked Questions
Karin Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karin Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karin Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karin Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karin Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.