Dr. Karima Shagaga, PSY.D
Dr. Karima Shagaga, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Dr. Shagaga works at
Mindful Focused Therapy A Psychological Corporation
13351 Riverside Dr, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(424) 274-2963
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
I have found Dr. Mimi to be so empathetic, engaged and REAL. Felt very comfortable with her immediately and I highly recommend her.
Dr. Shagaga accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna.
Dr. Shagaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shagaga works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shagaga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
