Karim Mahmoud, PA-C

Neurosurgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Karim Mahmoud, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Karim Mahmoud works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold
    330 Billingsley Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2389
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Everything was lovely
    Barbara Jenkins — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karim Mahmoud, PA-C
    About Karim Mahmoud, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1508405630
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

