Dr. Andrew Kader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kader, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 822-6187
- 2 4303 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 2110, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 249-1837
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Kader, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kader has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kader accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.