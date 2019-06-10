See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Karim Barrie, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Karim Barrie, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karim Barrie, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Karim Barrie works at Eden Counseling Centers LLC in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lydia Fleck, FNP
Lydia Fleck, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Hetal Patel, CNP
Hetal Patel, CNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Raimeca Martin, FNP
Raimeca Martin, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Eden Counseling Centers LLC
    360 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 398-3470
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karim Barrie?

    Jun 10, 2019
    I have been seeing Mr. Barrie for about the last six months, twice a month. He is a very knowledgeable NP, and a caring person in the field. I always enjoy the times I see him, it is always informative and enjoyable. I would most definitely recommend him to anyone looking for medical attention within his scope of practice.
    Patrick Killoran — Jun 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karim Barrie, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Karim Barrie, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karim Barrie to family and friends

    Karim Barrie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karim Barrie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karim Barrie, CNP.

    About Karim Barrie, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447775515
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karim Barrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karim Barrie works at Eden Counseling Centers LLC in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Karim Barrie’s profile.

    Karim Barrie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karim Barrie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karim Barrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karim Barrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karim Barrie, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.