See All Physicians Assistants in Pompano Beach, FL
Karilin Campos, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Karilin Campos, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karilin Campos, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pompano Beach, FL. 

Karilin Campos works at MyCare Medical in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Health and Wellness
    729 E ATLANTIC BLVD, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 943-5044
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:30pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Karilin Campos?

Dec 29, 2021
I had a surgery and after some problems.
— Dec 29, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Karilin Campos, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Karilin Campos, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Karilin Campos to family and friends

Karilin Campos' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Karilin Campos

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karilin Campos, PA-C.

About Karilin Campos, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497396469
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Karilin Campos, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karilin Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Karilin Campos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Karilin Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Karilin Campos works at MyCare Medical in Pompano Beach, FL. View the full address on Karilin Campos’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Karilin Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karilin Campos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karilin Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karilin Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Karilin Campos, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.