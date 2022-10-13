Kari Whitman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kari Whitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kari Whitman, PA
Overview
Kari Whitman, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Davenport, FL.
Kari Whitman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport40124 Highway 27 Ste 204, Davenport, FL 33837 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kari Whitman?
If I can give 10 stars I will give. Very recommended. Dr. Kari very nice and listen, given advice and take care of my broken ankle . I like office. Everybody very friendly.
About Kari Whitman, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1962737627
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Kari Whitman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kari Whitman using Healthline FindCare.
Kari Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kari Whitman works at
4 patients have reviewed Kari Whitman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kari Whitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kari Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kari Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.