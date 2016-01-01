Kari Walker, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kari Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kari Walker, FNP
Overview
Kari Walker, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kernersville, NC.
Kari Walker works at
Locations
-
1
CoreLife Novant Health - Kernersville Gateway500 Pineview Dr Ste 205, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7822
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kari Walker?
About Kari Walker, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1144699430
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kari Walker accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kari Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kari Walker works at
Kari Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kari Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kari Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kari Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.