Kari Rocco, FNP-C
Overview
Kari Rocco, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR.
Kari Rocco works at
Locations
Peak Medical Clinic Medford3265 Hillcrest Park Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 494-9355Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Providence Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kari Rocco?
I know Kari will be in the Eugene office, but I saw her in Medford and she was wonderful!
About Kari Rocco, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437605813
Frequently Asked Questions
Kari Rocco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kari Rocco accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kari Rocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kari Rocco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kari Rocco.
