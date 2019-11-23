Dr. Karr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kari Karr, PHD
Dr. Kari Karr, PHD is a Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Kari Ward Karr Phd Ld12412 Menaul Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Directions (505) 710-1640
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Karr has been my therapist for about 16.5 years. She has always been there when I really needed to see her. I struggle with Bipolar disorder and PTSD, and I think she has done a tremendous job of handling both the disorders, and the symptoms they cause. She is confidential, trustworthy, easy to talk to and with, and she always makes sure that at the end of a particularly intense session, people don't walk out triggered. I think a lot of people are distracted by her rather eccentric look, but she is a top notch psychologist who is very passionate about what she does.
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Karr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Karr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.