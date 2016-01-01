See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Kari Hazzard, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Kari Hazzard, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kari Hazzard, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Kari Hazzard works at Natomas Family Practice in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Amanda Tirpack, PA
Amanda Tirpack, PA
10 (1)
View Profile
Rita Stoufflet, PA-C
Rita Stoufflet, PA-C
6 (2)
View Profile
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C
4 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Natomas Family Practice Medical Corp
    2410 Del Paso Rd, Sacramento, CA 95834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 928-0856
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kari Hazzard?

    Photo: Kari Hazzard, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kari Hazzard, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kari Hazzard to family and friends

    Kari Hazzard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kari Hazzard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kari Hazzard, PA-C.

    About Kari Hazzard, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306311196
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kari Hazzard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kari Hazzard works at Natomas Family Practice in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Kari Hazzard’s profile.

    Kari Hazzard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kari Hazzard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kari Hazzard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kari Hazzard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kari Hazzard, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.