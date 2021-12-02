See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Campbell, CA
Karena Petersen

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Karena Petersen is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Campbell, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    137 E Hamilton Ave Ste 204, Campbell, CA 95008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 772-0644

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Childhood Depression
Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Childhood Depression
Depression

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Divorce
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 02, 2021
    I started seeing Karena after my divorce and she has helped me in so many ways since then! With her council I was able to zero in on the source of negative patterns in my life and find ways to break out of the harmful cycle I was in. She then helped me navigate my new relationship and motherhood during the pandemic. Karena is so kind and generous that our sessions often feel like talking with a close friend, but coming away with a new perspective and coping mechanisms for difficult situations. Karena is an absolutely wonderful therapist that genuinely cares about her patients and I highly recommend her.
    Nicole R — Dec 02, 2021
    Photo: Karena Petersen
    About Karena Petersen

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003025586
    Frequently Asked Questions

