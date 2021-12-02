Karena Petersen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karena Petersen
Overview
Karena Petersen is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Campbell, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 137 E Hamilton Ave Ste 204, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 772-0644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karena Petersen?
I started seeing Karena after my divorce and she has helped me in so many ways since then! With her council I was able to zero in on the source of negative patterns in my life and find ways to break out of the harmful cycle I was in. She then helped me navigate my new relationship and motherhood during the pandemic. Karena is so kind and generous that our sessions often feel like talking with a close friend, but coming away with a new perspective and coping mechanisms for difficult situations. Karena is an absolutely wonderful therapist that genuinely cares about her patients and I highly recommend her.
About Karena Petersen
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1003025586
Frequently Asked Questions
Karena Petersen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karena Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Karena Petersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karena Petersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karena Petersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karena Petersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.