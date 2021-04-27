See All Physicians Assistants in San Antonio, TX
Karen Williams, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Karen Williams, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. 

Karen Williams works at Deerwood Family Practice, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deerwood Family Practice, San Antonio, TX
    16675 Huebner Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 492-4300
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2021
    I had nothing but superior health care from Karen Williams & Shawn Mollica. They were both very caring , attentive and compassionate. I went elsewhere only because of the office staff. When it came time for referrals, or prescription refills, etc.... It was horrible. I kept giving chance after chance, only because of the excellent care I received from Karen & Shawn. But, enough is enough.
    Tammy Cortez — Apr 27, 2021
    Photo: Karen Williams, PA-C
    About Karen Williams, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598154650
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Williams works at Deerwood Family Practice, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Karen Williams’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Karen Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

