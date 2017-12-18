Karen Wiener has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Wiener, MFT
Karen Wiener, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Monica, CA.
Back To Balance Chiropractic1158 26th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 804-1533
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Karen is patient, intuitive, and thoughtful. She will always listen to what you have to say before providing suggestions. A lot of her advice has improved my work-life dramatically. Karen's personality was a great fit for me, and she emphasized before we met that it was important to gauge if we'd be a good fit together. That's really important for a psychologist to do. Even on days when I wasn't in the best mood, she was supportive and gave me space. Karen has helped me live my best life.
