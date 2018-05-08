See All Physicians Assistants in Albuquerque, NM
Karen Wesslowski, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Karen Wesslowski, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karen Wesslowski, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. 

Karen Wesslowski works at UNM FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, Albuquerque, NM in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of New Mexico Hospital-bernalillo County Medical Center
    1209 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-4400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen Wesslowski?

    May 08, 2018
    I felt that I received excellent care from Karen. She is kind and compassionate. Listened to my needs and responded with exactly what was needed to solve my issues. I was nervous at first because she was a PA and not a doctor, but she proved to be very proficient in diagnosing and treating my conditions numerous times over the years. She is my first choice when I seek treatment.The 1-star review must’ve been from someone seeking narcotics and was denied. I give Karen an A++++.She has my trust.
    M.J. in Albuquerque, NM — May 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Wesslowski, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Karen Wesslowski, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen Wesslowski to family and friends

    Karen Wesslowski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen Wesslowski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen Wesslowski, PA-C.

    About Karen Wesslowski, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548593726
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Wesslowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Wesslowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Wesslowski works at UNM FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, Albuquerque, NM in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Karen Wesslowski’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Karen Wesslowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Wesslowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Wesslowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Wesslowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karen Wesslowski, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.