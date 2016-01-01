Dr. Karen Villagomez, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villagomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Villagomez, OD
Overview
Dr. Karen Villagomez, OD is an Optometrist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Villagomez works at
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Hearing Care Centers Inc.2905 N Military Trl Ste G, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 684-5548
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villagomez?
About Dr. Karen Villagomez, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1255521613
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villagomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villagomez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villagomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villagomez works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Villagomez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villagomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villagomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villagomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.