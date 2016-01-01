Karen Trutnau, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Trutnau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Trutnau, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Trutnau, CNP is a Registered Nurse in Edina, MN.
Karen Trutnau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Pain Clinic7235 Ohms Ln, Edina, MN 55439 Directions (952) 522-6070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Trutnau?
About Karen Trutnau, CNP
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1366868754
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Trutnau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Karen Trutnau using Healthline FindCare.
Karen Trutnau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Trutnau works at
Karen Trutnau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Trutnau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Trutnau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Trutnau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.