Dr. Karen Thomas, DC

Chiropractic
Overview

Dr. Karen Thomas, DC is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Thomas works at Community Chiropractic & Acupuncture in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Chiropractic & Acupuncture
    71 8th Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11217 (718) 398-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Back Injuries
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    About Dr. Karen Thomas, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1598824617
    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Thomas, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at Community Chiropractic & Acupuncture in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

