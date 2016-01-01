Karen Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Thomas, LCSW
Overview
Karen Thomas, LCSW is a Counselor in Fairfax, VA.
Locations
- 1 10560 Main St Ste 510, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 691-2080
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Karen Thomas, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1508987215
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Karen Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.