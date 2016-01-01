Overview

Karen Stadnicki, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.



Karen Stadnicki works at Premier Suburban Medical Group in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.