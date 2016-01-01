Karen Stadnicki, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Stadnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Stadnicki, PA
Overview
Karen Stadnicki, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.
Karen Stadnicki works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Suburban Medical Group - Orland Park14315 108th Ave # 100, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (815) 300-7764Monday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Stadnicki?
About Karen Stadnicki, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1861419384
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Stadnicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Stadnicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Stadnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Stadnicki works at
6 patients have reviewed Karen Stadnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Stadnicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Stadnicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Stadnicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.