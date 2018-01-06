Karen Sonnenthal, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Sonnenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Sonnenthal, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Sonnenthal, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Walnut Creek, CA.
Karen Sonnenthal works at
Locations
1
John Muir Medical Group1450 Treat Blvd Ste 120B, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 296-9720
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Karen since doctor as it left that's it been at least 7 years ago. Karen is caring Karen listens Karen has been spot-on with every issue that I have had. She sends you to the correct specialist when she feels the need. Karen treat you as a person not a number I would recommend her to anyone man or woman or child for that matter.
About Karen Sonnenthal, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942229463
Karen Sonnenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Sonnenthal accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Sonnenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Karen Sonnenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Sonnenthal.
