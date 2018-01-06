See All Nurse Practitioners in Walnut Creek, CA
Karen Sonnenthal, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (15)
Overview

Karen Sonnenthal, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Walnut Creek, CA. 

Karen Sonnenthal works at JOHN MUIR MEDICAL GROUP in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John Muir Medical Group
    1450 Treat Blvd Ste 120B, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 (925) 296-9720
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 06, 2018
    I have been seeing Karen since doctor as it left that's it been at least 7 years ago. Karen is caring Karen listens Karen has been spot-on with every issue that I have had. She sends you to the correct specialist when she feels the need. Karen treat you as a person not a number I would recommend her to anyone man or woman or child for that matter.
    Jeanette Nicklaus in Concord, CA — Jan 06, 2018
    About Karen Sonnenthal, NP

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1942229463
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Sonnenthal, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Sonnenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Sonnenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Sonnenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Sonnenthal works at JOHN MUIR MEDICAL GROUP in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Karen Sonnenthal’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Karen Sonnenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Sonnenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Sonnenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Sonnenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

