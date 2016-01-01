Dr. Sheridan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen Sheridan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Sheridan, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Sheridan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vivian4615 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 362-5378
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheridan?
About Dr. Karen Sheridan, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1982830790
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheridan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheridan works at
Dr. Sheridan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheridan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheridan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheridan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.