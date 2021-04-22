Karen Shelton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Shelton, APN
Offers telehealth
Karen Shelton, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Karen Shelton works at
Cope Community Services Inc.924 N Alvernon Way Ste 110, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 207-9348
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Karen is the best. - very welcoming, kind, knowledgeable and professional.
About Karen Shelton, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164836565
Karen Shelton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Karen Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.