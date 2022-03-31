Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Schmidt, OD
Dr. Karen Schmidt, OD is an Optometrist in Charlottesville, VA.
Steven M Vest Inc971 HILTON HEIGHTS RD, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 978-1698
She’s the absolute best, I had a great experience. The test was quick and she is a great communicator. My eyes have never felt better
About Dr. Karen Schmidt, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1063844884
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.