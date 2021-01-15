Karen Schadrack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Schadrack, MFT
Karen Schadrack, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Viejo, CA.
- 1 27001 La Paz Rd Ste 254, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 472-7505
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Karen is an amazing therapist. I highly recommend her services.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1447493804
Karen Schadrack accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Schadrack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Karen Schadrack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Schadrack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Schadrack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Schadrack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.