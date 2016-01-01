Dr. Saporito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Saporito, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Saporito, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1420 Walnut St Ste 1206, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (856) 278-6095
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Saporito, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saporito accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saporito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Saporito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saporito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saporito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saporito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.