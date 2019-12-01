See All Psychologists in Seattle, WA
Psychology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Karen Sanders, PHD is a Psychologist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Sanders works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Vascular Institute-northwest
    1600 E Jefferson St Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Karen Sanders, PHD

  • Psychology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1346301348
  • St. Anne Hospital

