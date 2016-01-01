Karen Robertson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Robertson, APRN
Overview
Karen Robertson, APRN is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC.
Karen Robertson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carolina Nephrology203 Mills Ave Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 501-3242
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Robertson?
About Karen Robertson, APRN
- Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447225610
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Robertson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Robertson works at
Karen Robertson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.