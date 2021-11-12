Dr. Reinold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Reinold, OD
Overview
Dr. Karen Reinold, OD is an Optometrist in Doylestown, PA.
Dr. Reinold works at
Locations
Wetherill Opticians Inc10 W Oakland Ave, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-8630
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to several optometrists over the years but none have been as thorough or given me the time I needed as Dr Reinold. I have always left an eye exam feeling like the doctor missed something as they rushed thru “which is better…1 or 2? 2 or 3? “ I am very particular about my vision and sensitive to the slightest change in prescription. Dr Reinold understood this. Her explanations were excellent. I don’t have to look for the right eye doctor any longer—I found her!!
About Dr. Karen Reinold, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1043306376
