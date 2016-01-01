See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Karen Rabin, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Karen Rabin, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Hills, CA. 

Dr. Rabin works at Lynda Helfend, PhD in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Irwin I. Rosenfeld M.d.
    23121 Plaza Pointe Dr Ste 150, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 837-2719
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Karen Rabin, PHD

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1417004326
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Rabin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rabin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabin works at Lynda Helfend, PhD in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rabin’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

