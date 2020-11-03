Karen Poland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Poland, LPC
Offers telehealth
Karen Poland, LPC is a Counselor in Kingwood, TX.
- 1 700 Rockmead Dr Ste 246, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 224-0442
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great provider. Very attentive and helpful.
About Karen Poland, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1609051366
