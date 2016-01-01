Karen Pieper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Pieper, LPC
Overview
Karen Pieper, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Charles, MO.
Karen Pieper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Charles Comprehensive Counseling Services LLC2536 S Old Highway 94 Ste 224, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 395-6012
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Pieper?
About Karen Pieper, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1366759276
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Pieper accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Pieper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Pieper works at
6 patients have reviewed Karen Pieper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Pieper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Pieper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Pieper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.