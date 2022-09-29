See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Quincy, MA
Karen Peterson, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Karen Peterson, PA

Internal Medicine
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karen Peterson, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. 

Karen Peterson works at SMG Quincy Coddington Street in Quincy, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rupal Bhimani, MD
Dr. Rupal Bhimani, MD
2 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Quincy Coddington Street
    67 Coddington St Ste LL1, Quincy, MA 02169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 479-0202
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen Peterson?

    Sep 29, 2022
    As always Karen goes above and beyond with her close monitoring of my many problems I've had over last several years. She answers all my questions and concerns as well as always referring me to the right people. Her pleasant natural demeanor puts you at ease as it's been a scary time.
    julie lamie — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Peterson, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Karen Peterson, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen Peterson to family and friends

    Karen Peterson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen Peterson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen Peterson, PA.

    About Karen Peterson, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861610610
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Peterson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Peterson works at SMG Quincy Coddington Street in Quincy, MA. View the full address on Karen Peterson’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Karen Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karen Peterson, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.