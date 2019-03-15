Karen Page, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Page, LMFT
Karen Page, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA.
Marriageandfamilycounselinginc5500 Ming Ave Ste 210, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 834-8341
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
Wonderful therapist to work with! Thank you Karen for all you have done!!
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1811045586
- Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic
- California State University, Bakersfield
