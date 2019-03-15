See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Bakersfield, CA
Karen Page, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Karen Page, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Karen Page works at Mendoza Alfafara Mds in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marriageandfamilycounselinginc
    5500 Ming Ave Ste 210, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 834-8341
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Karen Page, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811045586
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Bakersfield
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Page, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Page has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Page works at Mendoza Alfafara Mds in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Karen Page’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Karen Page. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Page.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

