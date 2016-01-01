Karen O'Day, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen O'Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen O'Day, CNM
Overview
Karen O'Day, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Karen O'Day works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Evercare Family Practice LLC1911 5th St Ste 101, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 780-8301
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen O'Day?
About Karen O'Day, CNM
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164483962
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen O'Day has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen O'Day accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen O'Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen O'Day works at
Karen O'Day has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen O'Day.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen O'Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen O'Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.