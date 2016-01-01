See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in North Charleston, SC
Karen O'Brien, RN Icon-share Share Profile

Karen O'Brien, RN

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karen O'Brien, RN is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. 

Karen O'Brien works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen O'Brien?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen O'Brien, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Karen O'Brien, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen O'Brien to family and friends

    Karen O'Brien's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen O'Brien

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen O'Brien, RN.

    About Karen O'Brien, RN

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1518101674
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen O'Brien, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen O'Brien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen O'Brien works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Karen O'Brien’s profile.

    Karen O'Brien has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.