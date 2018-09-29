Dr. Karen Norrick, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Norrick, OD
Overview
Dr. Karen Norrick, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.
Dr. Norrick works at
Locations
Midwest Eye Consultants2874 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 739-0570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Norrick and staff are very professional. My lively boys were welcomed and received a thorough exam from the personable staff. An all around outstanding and family friendly eye doctor.
About Dr. Karen Norrick, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1770518102
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norrick accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norrick works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Norrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.