Overview

Dr. Karen Norrick, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.



Dr. Norrick works at Midwest Eye Consultants in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.