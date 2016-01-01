Karen Muna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Muna, MFT
Overview
Karen Muna, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Irvine, CA.
Karen Muna works at
Locations
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic17782 Cowan Ste A, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 722-7118Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Karen Muna, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1215350434
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Muna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Karen Muna works at
