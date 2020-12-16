Karen Mullaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Mullaney, NP
Overview
Karen Mullaney, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Danbury, CT.
Locations
Behavioral Medicine/Counseling72 North St Ste 103, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-1200
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Karen for over 4 years and she is the best therapist I have ever had. Incredibly intelligent and knowledgeable without feeling preachy or like she's talking down to you. Her demeanor is empowering and genuine. She has so much knowledge across a variety of topics including spirituality, medication, meditation, etc. Her kindness and warmth makes you feel held and valued. She is a true keeper.
About Karen Mullaney, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437107075
